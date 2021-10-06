984 new Covid-19 cases with 31 deaths in last week

File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 17:15
Steve Neville

Health officials have confirmed that there have been 31 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last week.

They also confirmed a further 984 cases of the virus have been recorded.

On July 15, 994 cases of the virus were recorded. 

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen, from 349 on Tuesday to 343 today. However, the number of people in intensive care has increased to 70 - up five from yesterday.

According to the Department of Health, there has been a total of 5,280 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

As of October 5, more than 7.2m vaccines have been administered and 87.44% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a report has found that there were 17% fewer emergency surgeries and 30% fewer elective surgeries performed during the pandemic.

The RCSI National Clinical Programme in Surgery (NCPS) published an analysis of the impact Covid-19 had on surgical activity.

It found the most significant reduction in surgical discharges occurred in April and May 2020, dropping to 34.7% of 2019 average monthly volumes.

