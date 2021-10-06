Confidential contact for Defence Forces members alleging bullying and sexual harassment 

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has announced the appointment of a Confidential Contact Person (CCP) to help former and serving members of the Defence Forces who make allegations of bullying, harassment, sexual harassment or discrimination.

Mr Coveney said his department, alongside the Defence Forces has reached an agreement with Raiseaconcern on the appointment of a CCP, who will be entirely independent and outside of the Defence Forces Chain of Command.

The initiative follows last week's meeting between the Minister and five women who took part in the RTÉ documentary "Women of Honour" in which allegations of bullying harassment, assault and rape within the Defence Forces were made.

Mr Coveney said the issues raised by the women are “extremely serious for both women and men and need to be addressed in the most comprehensive way possible".

Each and every single member of the Defence Forces, both male and female, has the right to carry out their duties in a safe workplace, underpinned by a culture of zero-tolerance for any kind of bullying, discrimination, or harassment.

Raiseaconcern works with private sector and public bodies on issues relating to workplace wrongdoing.

The CCP will be available to assist members of the Defence Forces who may find themselves the victim of bullying, harassment, sexual harassment or gender discrimination.

This will operate on a confidential basis, to listen to and assist them in documenting their allegations and to provide guidance on follow-on options open to them.

These options will differ depending on whether the individual involved is a serving or former member of the Defence Forces and on the nature of the allegations.

Mr Coveney also said an unbiased Independent Review is being established to examine the effectiveness of policies and procedures in the Defence Forces workplace.

Raiseaconcern will provide the minister with updates on the number and types of cases and issues they are seeing, but strictly on an anonymous basis, and the information collected will also inform the Independent Review process.

Mr Coveney also announced the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is currently engaging with the Department and Defence Forces by assisting former and serving personnel who have suffered sexual harassment, sexual assault, or rape, in the workplace.

“This is just the first of a series of steps in restoring the confidence and trust of each and every member of the Defence Forces,” he said.

Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy welcomed the support measures and said he is “fully committed to ensuring that the work environment of Óglaigh na hÉireann is a safe, enriching and rewarding one for all who serve.”

There is no place for inappropriate or toxic behaviour within the Defence Forces.

“It will neither be tolerated nor accepted; I will not accept it, neither should any member of the organisation.

“Leaders at all levels have a responsibility to manage the authority associated with rank and ensure those who are vulnerable are protected. We must never walk past inappropriate standards of behaviour. The standards you walk past are the standards you accept.”