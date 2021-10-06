Helpline experiences 'significant' rise in domestic violence calls

Michele Puckhaber, executive director of CVH, said: “It is no surprise that Crime Victims Helpline contacts about domestic-violence-related crimes increased so significantly in 2020,” File photo

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 06:23
Shauna Bowers

There was a 135% increase in contacts relating to domestic violence to a crime support line last year.

Crime Victims’ Helpline (CVH), a national support service, experienced an overall 15% increase in all contacts in 2020 but with an "alarming" increase in calls linked to domestic violence, rising to 326 contacts. The charity recorded more than 5,170 contacts over the free helpline, text, email, and post last year. It handled 1,900 more contacts in 2020 than it did just five years ago.

Similar to previous years, the most common crimes that service users were affected by in 2020 were harassment and assault. There was also a 66% increase in contacts related to fraud, a 59% increase in contacts related to blackmail, most of which occurred online, and a 34% increase in reports of stalking.

Most of the contacts (85%) came directly from victims of crime, 8% came from friends and family (8%), and the remaining 5% from services such as gardaí, social workers or GPs. The most common reason people contacted the helpline was for information about the criminal justice system (34%), followed by emotional support at 33%.

Follow-up calls represented 20% of total contacts with the charity last year, referrals to other services accounted for 8%, ongoing safety concerns represented 3% of contacts and information about compensation represented around 2%.

Michele Puckhaber, executive director of CVH, said the increase in demand was “particularly significant” due to the decrease in reported crime last year.

“Not only were we contacted by more people, but calls on the helpline also got longer and more intense. Many of our callers were suffering in isolation, separated from family and friends and without the usual activities of daily life for distraction,” she said.

Ms Puckhaber highlighted the "alarming" rise in domestic violence-related crimes that affected callers.

“The significant negative impact Covid restrictions had on people living with domestic violence has been well documented by domestic violence charities. Therefore, it is no surprise that Crime Victims Helpline contacts about domestic-violence-related crimes increased so significantly in 2020,” she said.

“The range of crimes impacting these victims was wide and included harassment, stalking, coercive control, threats to kill and assault.” 

The helpline also witnessed the mental health impact of the pandemic on many members of the public.

“As 2020 progressed, calls from people having suicidal thoughts went from a rare to a frequent occurrence,” Ms Puckhaber said. “The mental health strain of 2020 will continue to ripple for years to come. Court closures will mean further delays for victims awaiting justice in a process that was already lengthy before the pandemic."

Ms Puckhaber said she hopes the technological advances in the criminal justice system as a result of Covid restrictions will “continue to be used to increase the speed at which cases move from investigation to final resolution”.

Eileen Brady, long-time CVH volunteer and board member, said she was “so grateful” the helpline continued to operate throughout 2020. “I’ve volunteered for over 10 years and last year was the toughest I can remember for victims,” she added.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

Campaigners welcome 'coercive control' conviction

#Domestic Violence#COVID-19#Mental Health
Organisation: Crime Victims' Helpline
