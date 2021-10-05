Three men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

Three men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

Lyra McKee was killed in 2019 (Chiho Tang/Oranga Creative/PA)

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 10:14
Rebecca Black, PA

A further three men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The men, aged 36, 39 and 45, were arrested in the Derry area on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave station in Belfast to be interviewed.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

More in this section

Mica redress protest in Dublin Housing minister asks Opposition spokespersons for views on mica redress
Bonfire regulation proposals rejected by Belfast City Council Bonfire regulation proposals rejected by Belfast City Council
Missing 11-year-old boy located safe and well  Missing 11-year-old boy located safe and well 
McKeePlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Three men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin woman issue information appeal

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices