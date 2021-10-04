Housing minister asks Opposition spokespersons for views on mica redress

Protesters during a demonstration in Dublin last June to demand a 100% redress scheme for homes and properties affected by bricks contaminated with mica.

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 21:56
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Housing minister Darragh O'Brien has written to Opposition spokespersons asking for their views on the mica redress scheme.

The letter comes a week after a working group report said that the cost of the scheme could rise by €1.8bn to a total of €3.2bn, and just one week before Budget 2022.

It is understood the report of the working group suggests that the minister should consider a 100% redress grant. However, this would be subject to the revised expenditure caps for each of the remediation options available to those living in properties built with the defective blocks.

Housing minister Darragh O'Brien. Picture: Brian Lawless
The report states that these remediation options have some equivalence with the Pyrite Remediation Scheme, as they involve repairs to the existing home.

In the letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr O'Brien writes: "The impact of mica and pyrite in the block has been devastating for families who are witnessing their homes crumble around them. 

I am fully aware of the pressing need for a scheme that gives them real hope, and the Government is committed to bring forward new proposals as soon as possible."

It goes on to ask if spokespersons are in favour of:

  • A square footage cap;
  • A cap on overall expenditure;
  • A reform of registration of standards to ensure a certificate of remediation for each home;
  • Limiting the scheme to 'one person-one dwelling' and whether holiday homes should be included;
  • The retrospective payment of expenditure incurred outside of the scheme;
  • The scheme of prioritisation.

He also asks what the spokespersons estimate the costs will be.

Mr O'Brien says that asking the Opposition for views will help ensure the final scheme reflects all views.

"The Government is committed to bringing forward changes to the scheme in the coming weeks as a matter of priority, and this information will help to inform that process to reflect all parties’ views," he said.

A memo on the scheme is expected to go to Cabinet in the next fortnight, but Peter Burke, a junior minister in the Department of Housing, said yesterday he could not say for certain whether mica-affected homeowners would have an answer from the Government on a revised redress scheme by the end of October.

Mica campaigners: We did not sign off on 'vague' redress paper

