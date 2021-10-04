Warnings over dangers of 'fake' THC edibles

Warnings over dangers of 'fake' THC edibles

A drugs seizure made last March which included THC edibles.

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 15:43
Ryan O’Rourke

There has been a warning that “fake” THC edibles could lead to hospitalisation, psychosis, and even to the death of those who take them, with many doing so under the belief they are taking natural, herbal cannabis.

Synthetic cannabinoids, such as spice, have been found to be present in a small number of “edibles” products sold under the guise of containing THC, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

According to Michael Guerin, senior addiction therapist with Cuan Mhuire addiction treatment centres, people need to be aware of the difference between cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.

“People need to remember that spice is not cannabis," said Mr Guerin.

And while it binds to the same receptors in the brain, it is a completely different synthetically produced substance that can have quite profound side effects, including psychosis.” 

He added that there have been numerous hospitalisations from the drug, and there is a real possibility of death.

A Garda spokesperson said that they have seen an increase in the use of THC edibles.

“THC edibles generally come as sweets, chocolate bars, crisps, or drinks, and do contain the active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC),” the spokesperson said.

They added that a small number of the THC edibles analysed have been found to contain synthetic cannabinoids.

A study published in the Irish Medical Journal reported six cases of children who presented in the emergency department of Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin with acute encephalopathy, a disease that affects the brain, and who tested positive for THC.

A number of these cases were linked to THC edibles. All cases occurred over an eight-week period dating from March 17.

Read More

'I was wrong about cannabis:' Former Irish-American police chief on his 'Breaking Bad' conversion

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Philomena Lee has called for Mother and Baby Homes survivors to be paid compensation, ahead of the publication of the Human rights body wants to make submissions in lead cases over mother and baby homes report
Dennis Hutchings court case No lawful basis for vulnerable man to be shot, Army veteran’s trial told
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Westmeath teen who may be in Dublin Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Westmeath teen who may be in Dublin
DrugsCannabisTHCSpicePerson: Michael GuerinOrganisation: Cuan Mhuire
Warnings over dangers of 'fake' THC edibles

Taoiseach hails ‘unprecedented’ €165bn national development plan

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices