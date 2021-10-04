Warnings over dangers of 'fake' THC edibles

There has been a warning that “fake” THC edibles could lead to hospitalisation, psychosis, and even to the death of those who take them, with many doing so under the belief they are taking natural, herbal cannabis.

Synthetic cannabinoids, such as spice, have been found to be present in a small number of “edibles” products sold under the guise of containing THC, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

According to Michael Guerin, senior addiction therapist with Cuan Mhuire addiction treatment centres, people need to be aware of the difference between cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.

“People need to remember that spice is not cannabis," said Mr Guerin.

And while it binds to the same receptors in the brain, it is a completely different synthetically produced substance that can have quite profound side effects, including psychosis.”

He added that there have been numerous hospitalisations from the drug, and there is a real possibility of death.

A Garda spokesperson said that they have seen an increase in the use of THC edibles.

“THC edibles generally come as sweets, chocolate bars, crisps, or drinks, and do contain the active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC),” the spokesperson said.

They added that a small number of the THC edibles analysed have been found to contain synthetic cannabinoids.

A study published in the Irish Medical Journal reported six cases of children who presented in the emergency department of Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin with acute encephalopathy, a disease that affects the brain, and who tested positive for THC.

A number of these cases were linked to THC edibles. All cases occurred over an eight-week period dating from March 17.