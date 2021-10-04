Passenger killed in Dublin car crash

A man has died following a car crash in Dublin on Sunday night.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 10.35pm in Sarsfield Road, Ballyfermot.

The man, who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to St James’s Hospital, where he died

A post-mortem examination will take place.

Another passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the same hospital.

Gardaí said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road, which was closed overnight for a forensic investigation, has since reopened.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.