Passenger killed in Dublin car crash

Passenger killed in Dublin car crash

The road, which was closed overnight for a forensic investigation, has since reopened. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 09:29
Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has died following a car crash in Dublin on Sunday night.

The single-vehicle collision happened at around 10.35pm in Sarsfield Road, Ballyfermot.

The man, who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was taken to St James’s Hospital, where he died

A post-mortem examination will take place.

Another passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the same hospital.

Gardaí said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road, which was closed overnight for a forensic investigation, has since reopened.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

More in this section

Hospital stock Liam Doran 'very, very concerned' Sláintecare plan would not happen
Dennis Hutchings court case Trial of British Army veteran Dennis Hutchings over Troubles death to begin
Flu jab demand Health minister urges pregnant women and older people to get flu vaccine this winter
CrashPlace: Republic of Ireland
Michaela McAreavey funeral

Key witness to Michaela McAreavey murder found dead in Mauritius

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices