Teachers 'not asking for a pandemic payment'

The primary teachers' union said it was not “asking for a pandemic payment” when it said teachers’ efforts during the pandemic should be recognised.

This week, the three teaching unions issued a joint statement, saying they expected to be included in “any discussions around the acknowledgement of workers’ contributions during the pandemic”.

“Teachers’ extraordinary efforts, both face-to-face with their pupils in crowded classrooms and in the online learning space, have allowed schools to continue to prioritise teaching and learning while meeting children/young people’s needs"

This statement came amid a focus on how the Government will honour frontline workers as part of the upcoming budget, and it frustrated many teachers who said they were not expecting a 'bonus'.

In a statement on Friday, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said: “We are not asking for a pandemic payment, nor was that our position this week.

“We have long called for healthcare workers, and other essential workers, to be acknowledged for their critical role during the darkest of days and that’s what we will support at any discussions on this issue.

We clearly stated that teachers’ extraordinary efforts should be acknowledged, however, the ‘pandemic bonus’ the primary teachers of Ireland want is a much-needed investment in our primary and special schools.

"We aren’t looking for a temporary, personal financial reward but rather long-term financial investment in our primary and special schools.”

The budget is an "obvious opportunity" to recognise the great efforts of all education staff with tangible investment in our schools, it added.