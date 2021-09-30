Major blow to Sláintecare as Prof Anthony O’Connor resigns

Sláintecare has suffered another major blow as Professor Anthony O’ Connor today announced he is resigning from its Implementation Advisory Council.

This is the third resignation from the Sláintecare implementation team in just a matter of weeks, following the high-profile resignations of executive director Laura Magahy and chair of the advisory committee Dr Tom Keane at the start of September.

Prof O’ Connor confirmed his resignation to the Irish Examiner on Thursday but said he does not wish to make any public comment on the matter.

Prof O’ Connor, originally from Cork, is Clinical Lead of the Department of Gastroenterology at Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin.

He previously expressed frustration on a personal account on Twitter over how the Government reacted following the first two resignations.

There has been mounting frustration expressed by other members of the committee over the past number of weeks at the slow pace of reform implementation.

Sláintecare was launched in 2017, billed as a blueprint for reform of the health services.

A key sticking point which has emerged since Ms Magahy and Dr Keane resigned is the lack of progress towards decentralising the health services and setting up the regional centres.

There is also frustration at the progress around the new GP contract and the contract for hospital consultants.

A fourth senior health official Professor Geraldine McCarthy also resigned earlier this month, from her role as chair of the South/ SouthWest Hospital Board.

