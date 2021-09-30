Ireland spent €17.1bn on Covid-19 response in first 12 months of pandemic

Ireland spent €17.1bn on Covid-19 response in first 12 months of pandemic

The latest report on the state of the public accounts by the State’s accountant, the Comptroller and Auditor General was published this afternoon.

Ireland spent a massive €17.1 billion on its response to Covid-19 in the 12 months up to February 2021, according to a new report.

It reveals that just four departments - Social Protection, Health, Enterprise and Innovation, and Housing - were responsible for 90%, €15.39 billion, of the expenditure paid out on foot of the pandemic, which officially began in Ireland on February 29 2020 with the reporting of the first positive case of the coronavirus.

All of the figures mentioned were surplus to the ordinary voted expenditure of each department.

The Department of Social Protection paid out €11.1 billion in Covid supports - fully 98% of which attributable to the Government’s unique Pandemic Unemployment Scheme (PUP) and two wage subsidy schemes used to support businesses whose turnover was hit hard by the initial restrictions put in place.

All told the PUP, initially paid out at a rate of €350 per week, was responsible for €6.1 billion in payments.

The initial employer subsidy scheme, the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme cost the Exchequer €2.1 billion, with its successor, the Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme, introduced last September, costing €2.1 billion.

The Department of Health’s outlay came to €2.7 billion, more than a third of which was spent on the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE). Most of the department’s expenditure was incurred in the initial months of the pandemic between April and June of 2020.

The Department of Housing paid out a total of €840 million in supports, much of it dominated by a cost of €729 million incurred in the waiver of commercial rates for businesses which had been crippled by the onset of Covid by local authorities.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment paid out €783 million in supports to businesses, with an additional €82.5 million provided in terms of loan funding via the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) and Microfinance Ireland.

The support with the highest level of spending was the restart grant schemes operated by the Department at a cost of €640 million.

All told supports for individuals accounted for 37%, or €6.3 billion of the overall €17.1 billion spent, with €6.1 billion for businesses the next largest expense.

Chair of the Public Accounts Committee - which counts Comptroller Seamus McCarthy as a permanent witness - Brian Stanley welcomed the publication of the report, saying it is his intention to ensure that “lessons are learned” from the period of Covid spending, describing it as “worthy of further examination”.


