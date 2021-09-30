Glenisk director 'eager to get back up and running' after terrible factory fire

The director of Glenisk said "basically everything" has been lost after a devastating factory fire ripped through the facility in Killeigh, Co Offaly this week. Pictures Ellen Burke @midlands 103

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 08:10
Ciarán Sunderland

The director of Glenisk is "eager to get back up and running" after a devastating fire ripped through the company's factory in Killeigh, Co Offaly earlier this week. 

Thanking the public, Vincent Cleary said "the support is humbling, thank you one and all, you make me stronger". 

Firefighters at the Glenisk factory yesterday after smouldering debris reignited The factory was extensively damaged in a fire at the plant earlier this week. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Mr Cleary said that a Christmas return to business might be a little optimistic but he is "hoping to rediscover the optimism inside me that served me so well over the past decades".

Vincent Cleary, managing director, Glenisk, reading a letter from a well-wisher earlier this week. Picture: Gearoid Keegan
After the dramatic blaze gutted the Glenisk facility and led to the evacuation of the site's entire workforce, there has been an outpouring of support for the organic milk and yogurt producer. 

Earlier this week, Mr Cleary shared that a woman had written to console him after the fire. 

“So sorry to hear about the loss of your lovely premises. As the saying goes, God never closes one door but he opens another.

“Keep positive, life balances out troubles with blessings so there is something beautiful coming your way to make up for this trouble. Wishing you luck in the next few months in finding a positive way forward," the letter said. 

No cause of the fire has yet been established but forensic investigators have been examining the site since yesterday. 

Established in 1987 by Jack Cleary, the yogurt company has grown to be one of the premier dairy brands in the country.

Glenisk chief vows to rebuild business destroyed by fire

