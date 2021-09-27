Serious factory fire breaks out at dairy plant in Offaly

Emergency services are attending the scene of a large fire at a dairy production plant in Killeigh, Co Offaly.

Staff have been evacuated from the factory and the ambulance service is present at the Glenisk factory providing medical care.

Serious injuries have to yet to be reported but Midlands 103 has said that staff are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire is reported to have broken out at the facility at around lunchtime and serious damage has been done to the facility.

Gardaí are also in attendance at the scene and have closed the road between Killeigh and Annaharvey.

Only local access is currently permitted at this time and gardaí have asked the public to avoid the area where possible.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at a factory in Killeigh, Co. Offaly, September 27, 2021.

"No further information is available at this time."

...More to follow