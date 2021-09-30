'It can happen to anyone at any time': Celebs take on challenge of spending a day in a wheelchair

Your life can change in an instant. It is a lesson that has been driven home over the past 18 months when 'normal' became a distant memory.

It is something that over 2,100 people living in Ireland with a spinal cord injury know better than many others. As do over 20,000 of their family and carers.

Putting a spin on the old adage “you can't understand someone until you've walked a mile in their shoes”, Spinal Injuries Ireland have challenged 25 people to spend today navigating life as a wheelchair user.

The aim of A Day In My Wheels is to give those involved a small glimpse at what life in a wheelchair is like, trying to move and live in spaces that don't always take their needs into account.

Head of Fundraising Phil O’Kelly explains: "We call it a challenge for a reason. The participants will be challenged by accessibility issues in workplaces, shops, transport and facilities.

"They will learn a different way of dealing with everyday situations such as opening doors, crossing roads, and even moving about their own home.

"The experience will provide a whole new perspective on how people in wheelchairs are viewed and treated.” On average three people in Ireland sustain a spinal cord injury every week and this event serves as a reminder that it can happen to anyone at any time.

As well as creating awareness, the inaugural event is hoping to raise €100,000 for Spinal Injuries Ireland who provide one-to-one support for people with a spinal cord injury and their families from the moment they are admitted to hospital for as long as it's needed.

Spinal Injuries Ireland CEO, Fiona Bolger said she is thrilled that 25 people from the celebrity, political and business arenas have gotten involved in today's fundraiser.

The day will kick off with a breakfast in CHQ, Custom House Quay in Dublin where participants will be given their wheelchairs, some basic wheelchair skills and then sent on their way.

Celebrities taking on the challenge include broadcasters Lorraine Keane, Andy Preston and Clare McKenna and actor/comedian Joe Rooney.

Special education minister Josepha Madigan and Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council Lettie McCarthy will also be spending 'A Day In My Wheels'.

Entrepreneurs Bobby Healy, CEO and Founder of Manna, and Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie will be joined by Anna McHugh, Head of Corporate Communications with An Post, John Coroner of Ethos Engineering and David Kerr, Accessibility Ambassador and Disability Advocate with Microsoft.

Member from the transport industry will also be taking part including Allen Parker, Chief Customer Officer and Rory Leahy, Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer from Bus Éireann and Ronan Murphy, Head of Customer Experience represents Irish Rail.

PR maven Valerie Roe has enlisted the help of a good friend to act as a guide as she negotiates her way through daily life as a wheelchair user.

Her pal, Olan McGowan, a wheelchair user himself, sustained a spinal cord injury in 1995 following a diving accident.

It is hoped that A Day In My Wheels will become an annual event and there are already plans to extend it beyond Dublin in 2022.

As well as being an important campaign in terms of awareness, it is also a much-needed fundraiser for Spinal Injuries Ireland.