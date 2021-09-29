Nayyab Tariq: Verdict of medical misadventure in inquest into death at Mayo hospital

A verdict of medical misadventure has been returned at the inquest into the death of a young woman at Mayo University Hospital, just four hours after she gave birth.

Coroner Patrick O’Connor today expressed hope that findings from a review of the tragedy by the Saolta hospital group would be “implemented”. This found delays in her care “may have contributed” to her death.

The hospital “unreservedly apologised for any failings in care”, issuing a statement through its legal representatives. It also apologised for failings in communication highlighted by the family of Nayyab Tariq.

Speaking afterwards on behalf of Ms Tariq’s husband Mr Ul Hassan, his solicitor said: “What should have been the happiest day of their lives became the ultimate tragedy for Ayaz. He lost his wife, his soulmate.”

He said: “Their daughter will never get to meet her mother, and each birthday will carry a note of sadness marking the anniversary of her death.”

A three-day inquest at Swinford Courthouse heard Ms Tariq, 28, died after giving birth to a baby girl on Saturday, March 22, last year.

Mr O’Connor said: “In all of the circumstances and based on the evidence as presented to me at this inquest over the past three days, I believe it is appropriate to record a verdict of medical misadventure.”

Ayaz Ul Hassan, centre, supported by his brothers Faraz and Wahab, outside the coroners court at Swinford Courthouse, Co Mayo

In returning his verdict, he referenced an unpublished review of the case, carried out by the Saolta hospital group and led by an obstetrician from the Coombe hospital in Dublin.

Mr O’Connor said he did not feel it was appropriate for him to make direct recommendations to the hospital or hospital group.

However, he said he would hope: “all of the findings and recommendations made by Prof John Morrison and the review group chaired by Dr Carmen Regan under the title of Systems Analysis Review Report, dated 4 February 2021 are actively followed and implemented”.

In recording his verdict, he said: “I do not criticise Mayo University Hospital nor any of the doctors and staff in the maternity unit."

Summing up, Mr O’Connor said the holding of maternal inquests is now mandatory under the Coroners (Amendment) Bill 2018.

He said: “Society owes a duty to all women who are expecting babies to provide the best possible care and facilities for them.”

Mr O’Connor said “a number of factors” led to Ms Tariq’s death, the “most significant” being “concealed haemorrhaging”. He noted she lost “up to 40% of her blood volume”.

He said on the labour ward, while she did not appear to have difficulties from an initial blood loss of 500ml, that “her blood pressure remained low while her heart rate was high and she experienced nausea”.

Mr O’Connor noted these clinical findings were “not fully communicated to the theatre staff” when she was transferred.

He said evidence showed in theatre she had hypertension, an increased respiratory rate and experienced tachycardia or a heart rate of over 100 beats per minute.

Coroner Patrick O'Connor offered his 'sincere sympathy and condolences' to Ms Tariq’s family, particularly her husband and young daughter.

Mr O’Connor offered his “sincere sympathy and condolences” to Ms Tariq’s family, particularly her husband and young daughter, noting “the sad passing of his dear wife at the young age of 28 years”.

Ms Tariq’s husband was present to hear the verdict, as he had been throughout. He confirmed to the coroner his wife was 28 years of age when she died, and that she was a qualified bio-pharmacist.

Ms Tariq had graduated from University College Cork in October 2019.

Mr Ul Hassan was supported by family members, and by Sean Rowlette, who lost his wife Sally under tragic circumstances at Sligo hospital eight years ago.

Hospital staff including obstetrician Dr Meabh Ní Bhuinneain, who was called to the operating theatre for emergency assistance, were also in court.

The court earlier heard evidence from pathologist Dr Fadel Bennani.

The court heard the cause of death noted in the autopsy report dated March 23 was “spontaneous intraperitoneal haemorrhage” due to “extensive extra-uterine decidualisation in the pelvis” , and “pulmonary thromboembolism due to thrombosed parauterine veins”.

Dr Bennani told the coroner the type of bleeding known as decidualisation is “rare” but well-documented in medical literature.

He also read a report prepared on May 25, 2020, by Dr Peter Kelehan, then pathologist at the National Maternity Hospital. In this second opinion, Dr Kelehan agreed with the cause of death.

Following questioning by solicitor Johan Verbruggen, of Callan Tansey Solicitors, it was agreed Dr Bennani would insert an addendum to acknowledge the full blood loss from when Ms Tariq was in the delivery room and in theatre, not only the final haemorrhage as is currently written.

In his final remarks, Mr Verbruggen said there was delayed recognition Ms Tariq’s heartrate was in persistent tachycardia. He said basic HSE guidelines for the management of post-partum haemorrhage were not applied as heard in evidence from medical witnesses.

Conor Halpin, senior counsel instructed by Padraig Brennan, solicitor, represented the HSE and the Saolta hospital group, which includes Mayo University Hospital.

He said in his final remarks there was “no act or omission” by hospital staff which led to her death. He agreed with the cause of death as put forward in the pathologist’s report.