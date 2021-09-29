INMO calls for better hospital security after increase in assaults

INMO calls for better hospital security after increase in assaults

Gardaí are currently investigating an incident in which Joe McCarron appears to have been encouraged to leave Letterkenny University Hospital, but died a week later.

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 12:26
Vivienne Clarke and Greg Murphy

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Phil Ní Sheaghdha has called for better security in hospitals because of an increase in assaults and verbal abuse.

Speaking to RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the recent incident in a Letterkenny hospital where a patient was encouraged to leave despite being very ill with Covid-19 highlighted the issues being faced by healthcare workers.

Gardaí are currently investigating an incident in which Joe McCarron appears to have been encouraged to leave Letterkenny University Hospital but died a week later.

The 67-year-old from Dungloe left the hospital with a group of anti-vaccine campaigners but was readmitted two days later and put on a ventilator.

Doctors and nurses warned that Mr McCarron could die at home, and his best chance at recovery was in a hospital setting.

However, an activist who was with Mr McCarron, replied to medics: “It’s better if he dies in the house than here. He’s going to die with us.” 

He died on Friday morning and was buried on Sunday.

"I really think that the issue for us right now is ... security to ensure that that incident that happened in Letterkenny is not repeated, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

She said nurses and healthcare staff were "busy enough" and did not need to be dealing with misinformation and "that type of behaviour towards very sick and vulnerable people."

She added: "Security has to be reviewed in all settings."

Vaccine hesitancy was not an issue among her members, added Ms Ní Sheaghdha. There were anti-vaccination groups trying “to get inroads in some areas.” 

The incidents of assault and verbal abuse had increased which added pressure for staff who were already coping with two different strands of care – Covid and non-Covid and there were real concerns about reduced numbers of staff.

Read More

Anti-vaccination protesters should not be allowed on hospital campus, says Donegal TD

More in this section

Documentary 'lifts the lid on decades of unfairness' by EU towards Irish fishing communities Documentary 'lifts the lid on decades of unfairness' by EU towards Irish fishing communities
New rail freight service between Mayo and Waterford will 'reduce congestion and emissions' New rail freight service between Mayo and Waterford will 'reduce congestion and emissions'
Missing woman's family concerned for her safety as gardaí appeal for information Missing woman's family concerned for her safety as gardaí appeal for information
#COVID-19
INMO calls for better hospital security after increase in assaults

Diocese urges victims of paedophile Fr Malachy Finnegan to contact them

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices