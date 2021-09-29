People with disabilities facing increasing difficulties in finding somewhere to live

People with a disability are experiencing their own housing crisis, with a new report calling for a transparent, centralised waiting list that details the number of disabled people actually waiting for somewhere to live.

The report was compiled by Inclusion Ireland and Independent Living Movement Ireland and is based on input from six focus groups who discussed housing issues last July, ahead of the launch of a campaign seeking changes in the Housing Strategy for Disabled People, which is currently being developed by The Housing Agency.

The focus groups sought the views of people on their experiences of accessible housing, their experience in relation to getting affordable housing, and what housing and support services they felt were needed to live independently in the community.

The feedback was stark.

"Many disabled people find it hard to apply for housing," it said.

"It is hard to fill out the forms and hard to know what you need to do.

"Local authorities, city and county councils, and the HSE don’t always work together so this makes it harder for disabled people to apply for housing. The way to apply can be different in different areas of the country."

In addition to these regional variations, the report also found that "accessible housing is very hard to get" and people with a disability often don't get a choice as to where they live.

"There are very few houses that disabled people can afford," it said.

"Houses are too expensive to buy or rent and the prices keep going up. It is hard to afford housing on social welfare payments or if you experience poverty.

"Grants and building rules are not working well and need to be reviewed.

"Local authority housing adaptation grants are inadequate and have a 'harsh means test'."

Aging profile

It also refers to the aging profile of many carers in domestic settings, and said: "Independent living supports such as a personal assistance service or home support are impossible to get now."

It recommends simplifying and standardising the process of applying for housing and independent living supports, with a greater quantity of accessible housing and changes to the rules for schemes such as the Housing Adaptation Grant. It recommends that that be reviewed or abolished and that it also be made available to people building their own home.

Another possible solution would be if 7.5% of all new housing stock was constructed within the principles of universal design.

It said a transparent, centralised waiting list that details the number of disabled people actually waiting for housing was needed, as well as a plan to move people out of congregated settings.

Tomás Murphy, one of the spokespeople for the new campaign, said: “Some people need easy to read information because applying for housing is hard to understand. It can be confusing. I needed help from my parents to apply but I really want to be independent with my own place and space.”

James Cawley, ILMI Policy Officer, said: "Disabled people find themselves in a “catch 22” situation whereby those who get the offer of a house and need support to live independently often can’t accept the offer of housing without the support package in place.

"For disabled people who are working and who may not be eligible for local authority housing, it’s also an impossible situation. The clear message on affordable housing for disabled people is that it does not exist.”