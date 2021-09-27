Anti-vaccination protesters should not be allowed on hospital campus, says Donegal TD

A senior investigating officer has been appointed by Gardaí to oversee an investigation around a number of recent incidents at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal, involving Covid denying activists.

It is after a video emerged online, showing a Covid patient, Joe McCarron, apparently being encouraged to leave the facility by another man, while doctors advised him to stay.

The 67-year-old, from Dungloe, had to be readmitted to the facility two days later. He was subsequently placed on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated and he died on Friday.

Doctors and nurses warned that Mr McCarron could die at home, and his best chance at recovery was in a hospital setting.

However, an activist who was with Mr McCarron, replied to medics: “It’s better if he dies in the house than here. He’s going to die with us.”

Mr McCarron’s case is one of a number of incidents relating to activists attempting to spread misinformation about Covid-19 in hospitals.

The Saolta Hospital Group has expressed “grave concerns” about the impact of Covid-19 denying activists on staff and patients.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn condemned the "deeply disturbing and outrageous" protesters.

"Our nurses and doctors in Letterkenny University Hospital and our hospitals across the State have been in the business of saving lives throughout this crisis," he said.

"Nobody should impede them while they are saving lives. I believe that these types of individuals should not be allowed on the hospital campuses."