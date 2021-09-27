Zero need for Irish motorists to worry about petrol shortages

Out of use sign on petrol pumps without fuel at an Esso petrol station in Woodingdean near Brighton East Sussex.

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 14:03
Michelle McGlynn and Gavin Cordon

Irish motorists are being reassured there are no concerns about petrol shortages here.

It comes as many forecourts in England have run dry over the weekend due to low supplies.

Massive queues of cars gathered outside petrol stations in the UK this weekend as panic set in over fuel shortages.

This is due to a lack of specialist lorry drivers to transport the fuel to filling stations. The UK government have already suspended competition laws to try and manage supply.

CEO of Fuels for Ireland, Kevin McPartland says there is no need for Irish consumers to panic.

"There is zero problem here, we are not in the same situation at all in any way.

"We have no concerns about our capacity to maintain stocks at forecourts."

UK ministers have issued a fresh appeal to motorists to stop “panic buying” as Boris Johnson drew back from plans to deploy troops to ensure fuel supplies reach forecourts.

Downing Street said the Government was monitoring the situation on a daily basis but there were currently no plans to use the military to drive fuel tankers.

Mr Johnson was reported to be considering activating Operation Escalin to use troops to drive tankers to petrol stations, amid a continuing shortage of HGV drivers.

However Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said there were currently no plans to use the military, beyond assisting with the drive to reduce the backlog of HGV tests.

“Obviously we will continue to look at all options and make sure preparatory steps are taken across government should further measures be needed,” the spokesman said.

“We are not currently bringing in the military to drive tankers.”

'Panic-buying idiots have lost me income', says self-employed London electrician

Depressed woman

Pandemic sees numbers reporting mental health issues rise by up to a fifth

