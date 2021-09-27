Lower levels of transmission of Covid-19 in schools than households - Reid

There needs to be more clarity around the change to contact tracing rules in primary schools and creches, a Cork TD has said.

The Chief Medical Officer has said from today children aged 12 or under who are close contacts and are asymptomatic won't have to restrict their movements.

However, children identified as close contacts in Special Educational Needs settings and respite care will still be referred for testing.

Sinn Fein's Education spokesperson, Donnchadh O'Laoghaire said the changing situation needs to be monitored very closely.

Adequate mitigation measures need to be in place to ensure that schools are as safe as possible for both staff and students, said Mr O'Laoghaire.

"We need to keep an eye on the fallout of this. We recognise that there was going to be a need for change as the level of disruption was so significant but this has probably gone a bit further than what was expected," he said.

The HSE’s director general Paul Reid has defended the decision to allow children who are close contacts to attend school if they are asymptomatic.

There were lower levels of transmission of the virus in schools, he told Newstalk Breakfast which meant that “on the balance of risk” it was safer for children to be at school.

The level of transmission in schools was only 5% while it was 25% in households, he added. Having significant numbers of children out of school was a much higher risk for their wellbeing.

Mr Reid also explained that the HSE was now planning for a transition phase in its treatment of Covid.

The focus would now be on planning for a transition phase, how to move from pandemic to endemic. How to monitor and assess symptoms, maintain surveillance of outbreaks.

Part of the transition would also include treatment of Long Covid, he added.

On the issue of public consultants also operating in the private health system, Mr Reid said that one of the lessons learned during the pandemic was that the private health service was part of the healthcare system.

“Private is part of the system and we have to respect it.”

Mr Reid said that the HSE will meet with the Sláintecare advisory group, probably the middle of this week, and that the HSE was determined to drive through the changes.

“There will have to be significant reforms to have impact.”

Mr Reid said that the way in which the HSE responded to the challenges of the last 18 months should reassure people.

It was “simply not true” to say that the HSE was too big or not capable of reform.