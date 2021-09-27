Over one-third of PUP recipients 'urgently' seeking work

New research shows a discrepancy between the number of employers looking for workers and workers looking for employment.

Demand for labour continues to rise as the country reemerges from 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions with job postings up almost one-third from the pre-pandemic baseline.

As of September 21, there are 110,700 people in receipt of Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) with 36% saying they are urgently looking for work.

Of those who are unemployed and not in receipt of PUP, care responsibilities such as parenting and the fear of contracting Covid-19 in the workplace are cited as two of the main deterrents for returning to work.

Employers in a number of sectors are finding it difficult to recruit especially in areas like customer service, retail, cleaning and logistics, according to the latest research from jobs website, Indeed.

Those in tourism and hospitality have reported acute staff shortages despite 19,000 people in the hospitality/restaurant/food sector currently in receipt of PUP.

Job postings containing keywords such as ‘tourism’ and ‘hospitality’ more than doubled during the summer months while searches for such roles increased by just 38% over the same period.

Earlier this month, Fáilte Ireland launched a campaign to attract jobseekers saying that many tourism businesses have been unable to capitalise on the available demand for their service due to staff shortages.

Jack Kennedy, economist with Indeed said the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry will play an important role in helping to reduce unemployment levels.

"The industry is the economic backbone of many rural communities and is particularly important for younger people who will often use part-time roles to help them fund their studies," he said.

"Our data paints a welcome picture of a sharp recovery in demand from employers as lockdown restrictions eased. It also shows that the level of demand from job seekers has not rebounded at the same pace.

"This is likely compounded by a dip in supply of workers from overseas, who often provide necessary support to the sector."