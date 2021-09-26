Pedestrian killed in two-car collision on Naas motorway

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 Northbound in Naas, Co.Kildare yesterday, 25th September 2021. Picture: Damien Storan.

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 10:03
Greg Murphy

A pedestrian has been killed in a two-car collision on the M7 motorway in Naas, Co Kildare.

The crash happened at around 9.35pm on Saturday evening on the northbound stretch of road.

The man, aged in his 30s, received serious injuries and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died.

A post mortem is due to be carried out at a later date.

The drivers of both cars, a man and a woman, along with a female passenger were taken to Nass General Hospital for treatment after the crash.

Diversions remain in place between junctions 10 and 11 on the M7 northbound to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses, as well as drivers who may have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

