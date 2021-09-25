1,335 Covid cases confirmed as Nphet  considers end of routine contact tracing

Public health officials at the Department of Health have confirmed 1,335 new cases of coronavirus this afternoon.

Hospitalised Covid-19 patients now number 282 with 65 people receiving treatment in intensive care.

381,883 cases have been identified since the pandemic began with 5,209 total Covid-related fatalities.

No details of Covid-related deaths were published today as these are now published on a weekly basis.

The Department of Health said all case data is subject to future validation.

The latest case data comes as a professor of health systems at Dublin City University has warned against a plan to end routine contact tracing for Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

The tracing is set to end next month under plans being drawn up by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), according to The Irish Times.

Tracing of the contacts of adult Covid cases would end on October 22 under the proposals being considered, coinciding with the lifting of the majority of remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

With more than 1,000 staff currently involving in contacting thousands of close contacts every week, Prof Anthony Staines, who is also a member of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG), said there are risks in closing these call centres.

“My understanding is that the plan is to effectively close the major call centres,” he told Newstalk radio.

“That will throw contact tracing back on my public health colleagues, who will keep doing what they’ve been doing. The risk is there will just be too many outbreaks for them to investigate.”

Proposed change Under the proposed change, public health specialists could still trigger contact tracing following a risk assessment of a particular case or cluster of cases. However, routine use of contact tracing would end.

Nphet members intend to monitor the results of this week’s decision to end contact tracing of asymptomatic cases in the classroom, before making a final decision to end adult contact tracing.

Travel-related cases are also being monitored following the decision earlier this month to end contact tracing on flights.

There is confidence that the infection rate among primary schoolchildren will not rise over the coming weeks based on current incidence rates, despite the decision to allow close contacts not showing symptoms to attend school.

The plan to end most contact tracing is part of wider move towards normality in this phase of the pandemic, when more than 90% of the population is largely protected against Covid-19 through vaccination or previous infection.

Separately, the HSE has confirmed that more than 70% of residential care facilities have ceased serial testing of staff and residents, with 435 out of 616 nursing homes and other residential care facilities removed from the serial testing programme.

The facilities have confirmed that they are free of Covid-19 outbreaks and that at least 80% of staff and residents are vaccinated, in line with Nphet criteria for exiting the programme.