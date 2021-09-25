Ireland launches bid to host sailing grand prix

Ireland launches bid to host sailing grand prix

SailGP: Each two-day event is estimated to be worth about €20m to the local economy. Picture: Thomas Lovelock for SailGP/PA 

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 10:00
Neil Michael

Ireland has launched a bid host the fastest sailing league in the world.

Fáilte Ireland chiefs and officials from Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council are in talks with SailGP, the global sailing grand prix series started by former America’s Cup yacht race winners Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, the Fine Gael Dún Laoghaire TD, initiated discussions around a bid in January.

Although Dún Laoghaire is the likely venue, Cork – which is vying to host the next America's Cup – is also being considered.

SailGP teams compete in identical F50 wingsailed catamarans that can reach speeds of up to 98km/h and each six-race Grand Prix event runs across two days.

The $1m prize is the biggest monetary award in sailing.

It is believed that if Ireland could host a SailGP Grand Prix in the next season, it could open the door to Ireland fielding a team, which currently cost about €6m – far less than the €100m or so needed for an America's Cup team.

In return, each two-day event is estimated to be worth about €20m to the local economy.

Ireland is still in the running to host the 2024 America’s Cup yacht race after the organisers extended the venue selection process.

But there are growing concerns about the estimated €190m cost of hosting an America's Cup.

A Fáilte Ireland spokesperson confirmed talks with SailGP are under way.

They said: “One key element under discussion is the space needed on shore."

Andrew Thompson, SailGP's chief commercial and financial officer, told the Irish Examiner: "SailGP opened its bid process for season 3 – starting 2022 – in March.

"SailGP received an overwhelming response from across the globe.

"Among the cities that approached SailGP is an expression of interest from a bid team from Dublin, Ireland.

"There is no doubt that Ireland would be a fantastic destination to host our annual, global racing league featuring the sport’s best athletes."

