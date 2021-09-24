Late charity chief allegedly assaulted four men for whom he secured housing, report finds

The former chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) allegedly sexually assaulted four men for whom he had secured accommodation through the charity, an internal report has revealed.

Anthony Flynn, who died in tragic circumstances last month, was under investigation by gardaí in relation to two alleged sexual assaults at the time of his death. In recent weeks, two more individuals have come forward with separate allegations.

The 12-page report was prepared by the charity's former chairman David Hall who resigned over threats to his personal safety in the aftermath of Mr Flynn's death.

The report details four serious allegations of abuse made against Mr Flynn, who died in August.

According to the report, the two initial allegations being investigated by gardaí occurred in May this year, one of which involved an “extremely vulnerable” 21-year-old man.

It was alleged the man was sexually assaulted after he was brought to Mr Flynn’s home at night by taxi at 2.30am, where he stayed the night. Gardaí believed the ICHH taxi account was used for this journey.

The man was already housed and was not in need of accommodation at the time of the incident.

The report states that the man claims he was drugged by Mr Flynn. The man presented to an adult emergency department the following day where he was transferred to the sexual assault unit.

13 days later, another man was collected by taxi and brought to Mr Flynn's home.

Mr Hall said a review of the charity’s files confirmed the individual was a client of ICHH, who had previously been housed “at the CEO’s request” in a rental apartment.

Following the reports of both assaults to gardaí, Mr Flynn’s house was searched and a number of his electronic devices were seized.

Gardaí also secured a court order seizing the taxi company records relating to the ICHH taxi account.

In early August the charity received an email from an individual, stating gardaí were investigating a member of staff over alleged sexual assault.

The report said Mr Flynn “denied any knowledge of any such investigation into any member of ICHH staff”.

Following the email Mr Hall contacted gardaí, who informed him of the ongoing investigation into Mr Flynn, at which point he was suspended from the charity. A week later Mr Flynn was found dead in his home.

Further claims

Following Mr Flynn's death on August 18, two more claims were reported to the charity.

The third alleged sexual assault was reported to the charity on August 26.

The alleged victim claimed he had been homeless and was accommodated by the CEO in accommodation provided by ICHH in Dublin.

While being accommodated by ICHH, the alleged victim claims the CEO sent texts asking them for sex and transferred a sum of money via Revolut to this person to buy cocaine.

On September 5, a fourth person contacted the charity saying they were allegedly sexually assaulted by the former CEO and a few days later, made a statement to gardaí.

This man claims he was sexually assaulted by Mr Flynn at his home after a taxi had been sent to collect him.

Members of the charity, including its board, are to discuss Mr Hall’s report in the coming days. Barrister Remy Farrell SC has also been appointed to conduct a review into the controversy.