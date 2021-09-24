Two men charged with riot offences in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Two men charged with riot offences in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Lyra McKee. Picture: PA

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 08:08
John Besley, PA

Two men have been charged with riot offences by detectives investigating the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the pair, aged 24 and 29, have been charged with riot and throwing petrol bombs and are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court via video link on Friday.

Ms McKee was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on Thursday has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service, police said.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee.

Another two have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

Read More

Personal Insights: Let Lyra McKee's anniversary be a catalyst for addressing the North's 'compulsion to repeat'

More in this section

Hillary Clinton visit to Northern Ireland Hillary Clinton to be installed as first female chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast
Majority of plant-based fermented beverages make unauthorised health claims Majority of plant-based fermented beverages make unauthorised health claims
Stormont Executive meeting NI Ministers make no changes to Covid rules but signpost October 14 as ‘significant date’
McKeePlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
PSNI report

Police appeal for witnesses after man shot in both legs in Dundonald

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices