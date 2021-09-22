Aiken Promotions apply for two concerts at Croke Park in September 2022

Aiken Promotions apply for two concerts at Croke Park in September 2022

The licence application is for two outdoor concerts to be held in Croke Park on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, next year. File photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 11:26
Sarah Slater

A two-day outdoor concert application has been made to Dublin City Council for September next year.

The application was received today by Eamon O’Boyle and Associates on behalf of Aiken Promotions.

The licence application is for two outdoor concerts to be held in Croke Park on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, next year.

Under Planning and Development Regulations any person can make a submission or observation in writing to the local authority in respect of an application within three weeks of the receipt of the application by the local authority.

The application can be viewed and inspected at Dublin City Council’s planning office by the public daily by appointment from 9am to 4.30pm. The deadline for observations is October 12 at 4.30pm which can be made either by post or email.

Last week, it was revealed that negotiations were underway for country music superstar Garth Brooks to potentially play three gigs at Croke Park next September for the first time in 24 years, with the potential for further dates to be added.

Bruce Springsteen is expected to play at the same venue in April while Ed Sheeran has added an extra date, which will take place on April 23 at the northside venue as part of a larger tour of Ireland. Tickets for Sheeran’s gigs go on sale on Saturday.

In 2014, Brooks axed five sell-out gigs which left 400,000 fans disappointed after they had purchased tickets. The controversy made headlines globally as the international mega star was set to return to Ireland for the first time since 1997.

However, last Monday, speaking on an official Facebook livestream, Brooks said that he “still had not received the green light” to go ahead with any proposed concerts.

He did not confirm the location of the gigs if given the go-ahead by the Council. Under planning law, three concerts per year (planning law year) can be held at Croke Park.

The planning year to allow for outdoor concerts being held begins after the month of April annually which would allow for the Sheeran and Springsteen gigs to be held and not impact on Brooks’ proposed events.

Both Dublin City Council and Aiken Promotions have been contacted for comment.

Croke Park Dublin Garth Brooks Ed Sheeran Bruce Springsteen
