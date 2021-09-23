99.7% of Waterford adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A staggering 99.7% of over-18s in Waterford have been vaccinated against Covid-19, making it the most vaccinated county in Munster.

Tipperary comes second, with 97.3% of adults having received both doses of the vaccine, while Limerick sits third in the province at 95.9%.

Both Clare and Cork are tied for fourth place, each county having 95% of the adult population immunised, while 92.8% of adults in Kerry have had both doses.

The Department of Health last night confirmed an additional 1,432 new Covid-19 cases. There are 272 people in hospital, down 14, with 63 in ICU, unchanged from the previous day.

Since Wednesday last week, a further 30 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities from the disease to 5,209.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency Team has been closely monitoring the situation and is reassured the reopening of schools has not led to an increase in transmission of Covid-19 among school-going children or more widely across the population.

“This is good news for students, parents and all those involved in the education of our children," Dr Holohan said.

As always, we will keep disease transmission in the population under review, but given the importance of education for our children we feel that now is the right time to evolve our approach to the public health management of Covid-19 in educational settings."

The overall number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is continuing to decrease and the majority of those in intensive care are unvaccinated, the head of the HSE has said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said 60% of the cases in ICU were aged over the age of 50, and the remaining 40% were aged between 19 and 49.

Thankfully #covid19 hospitalised cases now down to 272. In ICU today 60% of cases are 50yrs+ & 40% aged 19-49. However 60% of cases in ICU are non vaccinated. This is striking when only 9% of adults (18+) haven't been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations do protect stronger. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) September 22, 2021

Mr Reid said it was “striking” that 60% of those with Covid-19 being treated in ICU are not vaccinated.

"This is striking when only 9% of adults haven't been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations do protect stronger," the HSE chief executive said.

Mr Reid urged anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to come forward for a jab.

According to the latest available statistics, 91% of Irish adults over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – the highest total in the European Union.

A total of 93% of adults have had at least one vaccine dose, and among those aged 16 and over, 90.3% are now fully vaccinated.

Among those aged 12 and over, 90.4% have had one vaccine dose.