Katherine Zappone rejects invite to appear before Oireachtas Committee

Katherine Zappone has rejected an invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee.

Ms Zappone had been invited by the committee last week to discuss her controversial appointment by her former colleague Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney as UN special envoy. Ms Zappone had first accepted and then refused the UN envoy role, which had not been publicly advertised.

Sources within the committee confirmed on Monday that Ms Zappone had declined an invitation to attend to discuss the matter of how she came to be appointed as special envoy.

The letter, from Ms Zappone, seen by the Irish Examiner states: "I acknowledge receipt of the invitation to meet with the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence. I respectfully decline."

The committee agreed last Wednesday to write to Ms Zappone, who lives in the United States, and invite her to appear before it.

The decision was taken at a meeting in private session after it was proposed by Sinn Féin spokesperson on foreign affairs John Brady.

The committee has also invited Martin Fraser, the secretary-general of the Department of the Taoiseach and the State’s highest-ranking civil servant, to explain when Ms Zappone’s name was communicated to the Department of the Taoiseach.

The Taoiseach has denied that he knew about the Katherine Zappone appointment before it was raised at Cabinet.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar claimed that the memo had been with the Taoiseach's office the day before the controversy broke, which has been rejected by Micheál Martin's office.

The Zappone controversy has plagued Fine Gael for nine weeks, with a no-confidence motion in Simon Coveney on Wednesday,which the Minister comfortably survived, despite Marc MacSharry's controversial departure.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen, who sits on the committee, says he is disappointed that Ms Zappone has rejected the invitation.

"It's a pity when you think of her as a former Oireachtas member she'd appreciate the value of the committee system, and it's use in clarifying outstanding matters," he said.

"Now we have established contact, perhaps she could clarify some matters in writing, even if she did not want to appear."