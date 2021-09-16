Simon Harris tells Dáil allegation he leaked Katherine Zappone appointment is 'untrue'

Sinn Féin's Eoin O Broin had earlier said the issue of the leak matters because it is "a criminal offence"
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said an allegation made against him in the Dáil that he leaked the Katherine Zappone appointment is "untrue". File photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 13:23
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said an allegation made against him in the Dáil that he leaked the Katherine Zappone appointment is "untrue".

Using Dáil privilege during Wednesday's confidence motion on Simon Coveney, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy named the Minister who he believes first leaked the appointment to the media from Cabinet.

"Rather than dealing with the debacle, Fine Gael was running a sting operation to expose that Simon Harris had leaked the appointment from the Cabinet meeting - because that is how business is done."

Speaking today during questions on promised legislation, Mr Harris took to his feet to say the allegation was not accurate.

He said that he had been unavoidably absent from the debate and wanted to put on the Dáil record that Mr Carthy's comments were "untrue".

Asked by Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty about the leak, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Carthy's claim "was wrong" and "based on rumour with no evidence whatsoever".

He said that he hopes that the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privileges would investigate what he called "an abuse of privilege".

Sinn Féin's Eoin O Broin had earlier said the issue of the leak matters because it is "a criminal offence".

"If I was the Taoiseach, I would be pretty concerned that people who were meant to be part of my Cabinet are breaking the law, but that's a matter for the Taoiseach and if he can't control his colleagues, particularly in Fine Gael, that says more about him than anything else."

TDs and Senators seek to grill Katherine Zappone over UN role controversy

MacSharry says Fianna Fáil has become a 'one-man show'
Simon Coveney survives motion of no-confidence
Marc MacSharry resigns from FF parliamentary party ahead of Coveney vote
Green Party TD Patrick Costello loses case against Ceta

