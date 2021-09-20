Woman killed, three others injured after single-vehicle crash in Monaghan

A woman has died and three other people have been injured during a single-vehicle crash in Monaghan this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene of the crash on the Roslea Road out of Clones Co Monaghan, which occurred at approximately 5am.

A passenger in the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was fatally injured during the collision.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for injuries described as "non-life-threatening".

The road is currently closed and local diversions have been put in place.

A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators later this morning.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.

In particular, they are hoping to speak to any road users who were travelling on the Roslea Road out of Clones and the Largy Townland area this morning between 4.00am and 5:00am and who may have camera dashcam footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident has been asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.