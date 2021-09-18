'Hugely disproportionate' number of unvaccinated Covid patients in hospital

'Hugely disproportionate' number of unvaccinated Covid patients in hospital

17-year-old Ryan Johnson Collins from Bandon, after his vaccination, at the walk-in vaccination centre at Clonakilty GAA Club, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 10:28
Michelle McGlynn

There is a 'hugely disproportionate' number of unvaccinated Covid patients in Irish hospitals, senior HSE officials have warned.

The head of the HSE's vaccination programme says "other factors" are often involved in the deaths of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Almost a quarter of Covid deaths here since April were among fully vaccinated people.

While 17% of ICU admissions over the same period were also fully vaccinated.

Damien McCallion says underlying conditions are also involved in many cases.

"In overall terms what we have seen is the vaccination programme does provide a high level of protection for people," said Mr McCallion.

This morning, HSE Chief Paul Reid said there are a hugely disproportionate number of unvaccinated patients in our hospitals.

There are currently 261 Covid patients in hospital, of which 71 are in ICU - down from 288 and 73 respectively.

Mr Reid encouraged people who have yet to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

"It's never too late to be vaccinated and our commitment stands, to never leave anyone behind. It works," he said.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are open once again this weekend for adults and children over the age of 12.

Children aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when attending a clinic.

Details of where and when the walk-in clinics are operating can be found here.

Mr McCallion also urged every person who is eligible to be vaccinated to inform themselves about the jab.

"We are encouraging children to come forward, to read the information with their parents in relation to the vaccine.

"Listen to the specialists and experts in vaccination. Use trusted sources for information.

"We are still seeing people coming forward in their 50s, 60s, 70s and even 80s."

The HSE website offers information on both the benefits and risks so people will get a balanced view on the vaccines, Mr McCallion said.

Meanwhile, air passengers who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer be subject to routine contact tracing.

Updated guidance from the HSE means it will only take place in future if recommended by health officials after a risk assessment.

This includes if there are more than 10 unrelated cases identified on a flight or if there is confirmation of a new variant of concern.

