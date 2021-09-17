Unsafe drinking water from Dublin plant 'unacceptable'

Recent incidents which resulted in unsafe water entering the public drinking water supply are “concerning and unacceptable”, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has said.

Mr O’Brien was commenting on a letter sent to him by the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] which identified “abject failures” in management oversight, operational control and responsiveness at two public drinking water treatment plants in recent weeks.

The failures resulted in unsafe water entering drinking water plants serving parts of Dublin City (served by the Ballymore Eustace water treatment plant) and Gorey, Co Wexford. The HSE detected illnesses in the Gorey community served by that water supply.

The incidents have since been rectified and the water supply from the two plants is now safe to drink.

Mr O’Brien said he found the failures identified by the EPA both “concerning and unacceptable”.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is to meet with the managing director of Irish Water and the chief executives of Dublin City Council and Wexford County Council on Saturday. File picture

“My officials have been in contact with the EPA and Irish Water on the issues raised and I have today spoken with the managing director of Irish Water as well as both the chief executives of Dublin City Council and Wexford County Council.

“My department has received reports from Irish Water and the EPA and I have now also asked the two local authorities for an immediate report on the incidents. It is essential that all parties work together to put in place effective corrective actions to ensure a safe and secure water supply.”

The minister said he had requested that Irish Water audit its water treatment plant operational arrangements as “a matter of urgency” and that each local authority provide Irish Water with “open and uninhibited access to water treatment plants”.

The minister is to meet with the managing director of Irish Water and the chief executives of Dublin City Council and Wexford County Council on Saturday to consider what further steps are required to ensure water supplies are safeguarded.