Air passenger totals remain 94% lower than pre-pandemic despite recent rise

Between April and June of this year, 596,157 passengers travelled to and from Ireland, an increase of 39% compared to 2020. File picture: Collins

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 13:29
Steven Heaney

While the number of air passengers travelling into and out of Ireland rose during the second quarter of this year, it is still 94% below pre-pandemic levels, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Between April and June of this year, 596,157 passengers (274,247 arrivals and 321,910 departures) - travelled to and from Ireland, an increase of 39% compared to 2020. 

However, this year's total is still around 94% lower than the 10.5 million passengers handled by Irish airports in 2019.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, arrivals this year were down 95% and departures were down 94%.

Flights

From April 1 to June 30 there were just 11,539 flights into and out of the country. Of these, 5,754 were arrival flights and 5,785 were departure flights.

The figure of 11,539 is a full 84% lower than the total seen during the second quarter of 2019.

During the first six months of this year, just over a million passengers travelled through the main Irish airports: Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock, and Kerry. In comparison, more than 17.9 million passengers travelled through our airports between January and June of 2019. 

Dublin airport accounted for 93% of all air passengers handled during the second quarter of 2021.

Source: CSO
Source: CSO

Routes

During this period, more than nine out of every 10 passengers (91.7%) on international flights through the five airports were travelling to or from Europe.

The two most popular countries of origin/destination were the United Kingdom and Poland.

The London-Heathrow, Amsterdam-Schiphol and London-Stansted routes were the most popular for passengers travelling through Dublin Airport between April and June. Cork Airport’s most popular route was London-Heathrow, while Shannon's was the London-Stansted route. 

Outside of Europe, the United States was the most popular origin/destination.

Freight

In terms of freight, Ireland's five main airports handled a total of 40,710 tonnes of freight during the second quarter of this year - a 25% increase on last year. 

The vast majority (90.2%) of this cargo was international.

