Health experts warn older people to be alert to heart disease signs

Croí CEO, Neil Johnson, said: “Too often, it goes unnoticed and undiagnosed as we don’t realise that there may be something more troubling going on."

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 12:16
Niamh Griffin

One in eight older people suffer from heart valve disease but the symptoms are often mistaken for less serious conditions, a leading heart health expert has said.

This potentially serious condition causes up to half of the patients with severe aortic stenosis to die within two years if not treated. Croí, the Irish heart and stroke charity, has urged over 65s to include an annual stethoscope check-up into their health routine.

Its chief executive Neil Johnson said: “As more and more of us live longer, heart valve disease is increasingly an issue that we may need to face. Indeed, it’s been described as the next cardiac epidemic.” 

The symptoms of heart valve disease can be hidden by normal aging, he cautioned.

“Too often, it goes unnoticed and undiagnosed as we don’t realise that there may be something more troubling going on,” Mr Johnson said.

“Unfortunately, we know from research that most people over 65 years in Ireland are not having regular stethoscope checks when they attend their GP. That needs to change.” 

Up to 13% of people over 75 are thought to be living with heart valve disease. Croí has found, based on studies in other countries, that number is estimated to double by 2040 and triple by 2060 due to the aging population.

Warning signs include:

  • Feeling breathless or dizzy while doing ordinary tasks like going up the stairs, mowing the grass, or catching a bus; 
  • Irregular heartbeats; 
  • Swelling in the ankles; 
  • Tiredness;
  • Less ability to undertake physical activity.

However, many people experience no symptoms for years which is why an annual check is recommended, Croí has found.

Heart valve disease is when any of the four heart valves become damaged, narrowed or stiffened, affecting blood flow in the heart.

Croí hosts a webinar on heart valve disease “Listen to your Heart” this evening at 7pm. This includes a presentation from interventional cardiologist, Dr Samer Arnous.

Questions can be put to the experts during the webinar. 

Register online today at: www.croi.ie/valveweek

