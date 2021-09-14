The Kingdom beats the Rebels when it comes to summer visitors 

The Kingdom beats the Rebels when it comes to summer visitors 

Hotel spend data for the summer months of June, July and August reveals Kerry was the top destination for visitors from the majority of counties each month. File picture: Denis Scannell

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 20:30
Liz Dunphy

Kerry beat Cork as the most visited summer holiday destination chosen by domestic tourists this year.

Cork was the most visited destination last year followed by Kerry, but this summer it dropped to third place, with Galway the country's second most visited destination.

Hotel spend data for the summer months of June, July and August reveals Kerry was the top destination for visitors from the majority of counties each month.

Holidaymakers from Cork, Dublin and Limerick chose the Kingdom as their holiday destination.

But people from Kerry and Waterford chose locations in Cork for their break.

For holidaymakers from Galway, most chose to go east to Dublin to enjoy their well-earned break.

Donegal was another popular destination for Irish holidaymakers.

During August, those from Mayo spent the most in Dublin hotels – the same month both counties clashed in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in Croke Park. In June and July, the majority of hotel spend from those in Mayo was in Kerry hotels.

John Brennan, head of SME Banking at AIB, which carried out the survey, said: ”Since the hospitality sector reopened a few months ago, we have seen a steady increase in spending by consumers across hotels, pubs and restaurants. 

"As is evident by our Spend Trend report this month, Kerry was the place where the most consumers were spending money on hotels – pipping Galway and Cork to become Ireland’s top holiday destination this year. 

Elsewhere, we saw overall spend decrease this month when compared with July, with consumer goods sectors such as clothing, health and beauty and electronics all down.” 

Overall, consumer spending in August was down 1.5% on July, with contactless and chip and pin spend both down 5% respectively. However, online spending during August was up 4%, bucking the trend for the month.

The busiest day for consumer spending was Friday, August 27 – pay day for many – with consumers spending €8m an hour throughout the day. The quietest day for spending was Sunday August 22, when consumers spent an average of €4m an hour throughout the day.

Spending among all age groups was down during August, with the exception of under 25s, where it rose 4% on July. The biggest decrease came from those over 65s, where spending was down 4% month on month.

However, airline spending increased by 39% in August.

Read More

More than 1.6m holiday days lost by Irish workers in 2020, survey says

More in this section

CC COVID BRIEIFNG Reintroducing measures to fight Covid-19 can't be ruled out, CMO warns
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 16, 2021 Think twice before booster campaigns, WHO director says
Vaccine booster programme to begin in Northern Ireland in 10-12 days Vaccine booster programme to begin in Northern Ireland in 10-12 days
holidaysplace: corkplace: kerry
Coronavirus

1,500 items of alcohol recovered by police in south Belfast 

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices