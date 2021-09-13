272 applications in two weeks for Troubles victims pension – Long

Almost 300 applications have been made in two weeks for a long-awaited pension scheme for those severely injured during the Troubles.

The Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme opened in August following years of political and legal disputes.

Eligible recipients will be in line for payments ranging from between £2,000 and £10,000 a year.

The North's Justice Minister Naomi Long revealed in the Stormont Assembly that 272 applications have been received so far by the victims payment board.

Jennifer McNern outside the High Court in Belfast where she challenged delays to the introduction of the Troubles’ Pension scheme (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said she was “extremely pleased” that the scheme opened for applications on August 31, describing it as an “important day for victims and survivors of the Troubles who have waited such a long time for this important scheme”.

“The victims payment board is responsible for determining entitlements to payments under the scheme in line with victims payments regulations 2020,” she told MLAs.

Ms Long said the Executive Office would respond to future queries about the scheme, but told the Assembly she understood that as of Monday morning, the victims payment board had received 272 applications.

She said £994,000 has been allocated this financial year to victims groups to provide support and advice around the scheme.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said there is a “degree of confusion” around who should apply, and asked whether an advertising campaign would be launched to reach out across the UK to those eligible to apply.

Ms Long responded saying there had been “virtual workshops” for the public over the summer, but that the decision over any public advertising campaign would be a matter for the Executive Office.

Asked by SDLP MLA Colin McGrath about funding for the scheme, Ms Long said she wanted to provide reassurance that successful applicants will receive the payments.

Stormont and Westminster remain at odds over which should fund the cost of the scheme.

Ms Long said she agreed the cost should not be left to Stormont alone.

She said the issue of funding for the scheme “continues to exercise Executive colleagues, including myself, and the Northern Ireland Office”.

“The discussions on that are ongoing, there is no final formulation in place but I would hope that there would be soon,” she said.

“It is important that a scheme which is open to people right across the UK and indeed this island who have been affected by the Troubles, is not left at the door of the Northern Ireland Executive to fund from the block grant,

“However it is most important that we reassure those members of the public who may wish to come forward and apply for the scheme that their payment is not at risk. It will be covered.

“There is an undertaking from the Executive Office in court to that effect, and we will make sure that it is paid.”