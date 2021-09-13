Here's where Saturday's winning €1m Lotto ticket was sold 

Check your tickets! 

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 15:54
Steve Neville

The winning €1m ticket from Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw was sold in Dublin, it has been confirmed.

Lotto bosses stated today that the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Centra Drimnagh on the Drimnagh Road in Dublin 12.

Players in the area are being urged to check their tickets as Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers in the Plus 1 draw were 1, 2, 25, 30, 41, 42 and the bonus was 36.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Ian Coughlan, who owns the shop where the ticket was sold, said he was delighted with the news.

“Our store serves a wide community which includes a lot of local customers as well as people passing through from the nearby hospital and different businesses so hopefully the winner has realised their good luck and is now enjoying the celebrations.

“We have a team of 20 working here in the shop so we are all absolutely delighted to hear that one of our customers was a top prize winner as this is the biggest prize amount that we have ever sold.” 

There was no winner of Saturday’s main Lotto draw, worth almost €15m. The jackpot for Wednesday’s draw will now head for €15.5m.

Since the Lotto game was launched in Ireland in 1988, only five jackpots in excess of €15 million have been won.

A single winner of this Wednesday night’s jackpot would become the biggest Lotto winner in over 10 years.

The last time a Lotto jackpot exceeded €15m was in October 2010 when a Dublin winner scooped the life-changing amount of €16,390,239.

