Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Galway collision

Sun, 12 Sep, 2021 - 18:03
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in which a motorcyclist was killed this morning.

Shortly after 10am, a motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured when his motorbike collided with a car on the R338 Old Dublin Road at Renmore Park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The road was closed for a time while garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene, but has now reopened to traffic.

The man's body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway and the local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. 

In particular, they wish to speak to anyone who was travelling on the Old Dublin Road, Renmore Park at the time of the collision.  

They have also asked for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

