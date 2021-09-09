EMA lists neurological disorder as 'very rare' side effect of AstraZeneca Covid jab

EMA lists neurological disorder as 'very rare' side effect of AstraZeneca Covid jab

To date, some 833 cases of the disorder have been reported out of 592 million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca 'Vaxzevria' Covid-19 vaccine administered worldwide up to July 31. File Picture: PA

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 11:31
Steven Heaney

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has listed the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) on its list of "very rare" side effects of the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine.

In a new safety report update on the AZ vaccine issued Wednesday, the EMA said that a causal relationship between the AZ ‘Vaxzevria’ jab and GBS was “at least a reasonable possibility.” 

To date, some 833 cases of the disorder have been reported out of 592 million doses of the vaccine administered worldwide up to July 31.  

The EMA said that these reported cases concern medical events that "have been observed after vaccination, but which are not necessarily related to or caused by the vaccine."

The “very rare” label puts GBS in the lowest frequency category for vaccine side effects. The regulator estimates GBS is likely to occur in fewer than one in 10,000 cases. 

Guillain-Barre Syndrome itself is a rare disorder which causes a person’s immune system to attack their nerves. The first symptoms of the disorder are usually tingling and numbness in feet, hands and limbs.

In extreme cases, the disorder can lead to whole body paralysis and become life-threatening. However, with treatment, most people with GBS will eventually make a full recovery.

GBS occurs in about one in every 100,000 people. It affects people of all ages but is more common in adults and males.

In July, the EMA also listed GBS as a “very rare” side effect of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine which, like the AZ jab, is an adenovirus vaccine. Both vaccines have also been associated with rare blood clots.

Despite the addition of GBS to the side effect list, the EMA stressed that the benefits of getting the AZ vaccine still far outweigh the risks

Read More

What is the Covid-19 rate in your local area?

More in this section

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan DUP threatens to collapse Stormont ‘within weeks’ in protest at Irish Sea border
McDonald’s launches first plant-based burger in Ireland McDonald’s launches first plant-based burger in Ireland
Royal High School Two weeks 'too long' for children who are close contacts to miss school, says expert
vaccine#covid-19healthorganisation: european medicines agencyorganisation: astrazenecaorganisation: janssen
EMA lists neurological disorder as 'very rare' side effect of AstraZeneca Covid jab

Hospital overcrowding continues to cause concern with 50 patients on trolleys in CUH

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices