Call for female-only 'one-stop shop' for women experiencing addiction and homelessness

Women experiencing drug addiction and homelessness need a special "one-stop shop" centre to help them get quicker access to the services they need, according to Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI).

The charity is launching a campaign for gender-specific services, while a new report outlines the extent of the issues facing vulnerable women in trying to access addiction and homeless services.

The report, A Space of Her Own, highlights women as among those hardest hit by the pandemic, with the lack of services a further obstacle.

"This country has a lack of specific services for women experiencing addiction and homelessness," it said.

"As well as this, there is a lack of gender sensitivity in the services that are available, as these services are largely accessed by men, which can create an intimidating atmosphere for women who have experienced trauma.

'Fear of stigma and judgement'

"Often, women are reluctant to engage with services as a result, for fear of stigma and judgement. Further unique barriers for accessing services include the fear of children being removed from their care, lack of access to childcare and other familial responsibilities.

Women in addiction already face high rates of sexual violence, coercive control, and abuse. Covid-19 exacerbated the issues facing women, often leaving women isolated in abusive situations, or with deteriorating mental health as a result of the anxiety, loneliness and stress caused by the pandemic."

MQI said 42% of people in homelessness are female and the average age at death of women who are homeless in Ireland is 38 years, compared to 44 for men.

File picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

In 2017, there were 211 female drug-related deaths – a 7% increase on 2016, while women who experience extensive violence and abuse are eight times more likely to be drug dependent.

A 2019 study in which MQI was involved found "the pathway through services needs to be flexible, with speedy access, integration of services and above all else, inclusivity".

The latest MQI report said: "To that end, we need to secure long-term funding for a Women’s Centre which would provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ for access to information and support across health, addiction, gender-based violence, coercive control, legal issues, education, and employment support, counselling and mental health services."

'Female-only wellbeing centre'

It recommends training for staff and trauma-informed services, anchored around a “'low threshold'” female-only wellbeing centre in Dublin".

Fianna Fáil senator and chair of the Women's Parliamentary Caucus Fiona O’Loughlin has already signalled cross-party support for such a centre. Merchant’s Quay Ireland chief executive Paula Byrne said MQI would engage with Government to provide a funding stream – both capital and current – to deliver gender-specific services as soon as possible.

“Silenced by shame, guilt and fear, women experiencing homelessness and addiction could not be more vulnerable," Ms Byrne said.

Despite the hardship of their daily lives, they are often too ashamed or afraid to ask for help. MQI are calling on the Government to support the delivery of gender-specific homeless and addiction services.

"There is an urgent need to establish a female-only wellness centre – a safe haven where women can feel welcomed, understood, and supported in rebuilding their lives.”