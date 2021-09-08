Montessori penpals of Jacinda Ardern set their sights on Joe Biden next

Four-year-old Montessori students have set their sights on writing to the American President after they received a letter from 'a real Princess' to add to their celebrity replies.

Happy Days Pre-schoolers were overjoyed to find a letter from Kensington Palace delivered to their school in Ratoath, Co. Meath, from the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton last week.

Her response meant three out of three for the children who also received replies to their letters to Michael D Higgins and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The children insisted on writing to the World leaders and Duchess after learning about how important they were and were blown away to get letters back from all three.

In the letter from Kate's personal secretary on her behalf, she apologises for her delay in getting back to them.

It says: "It really was so kind of you to write as you did. Her Royal Highness was touched by your generous words of support for her work, and as a token of appreciation, I have enclosed a photograph that I hope you will all like. The Duchess of Cambridge has asked me to send you her warmest thanks and heartfelt good wishes."

Teacher Eilish Balfe said the children were 'over the moon' to get a letter from a real Princess and are now eager to write to more prominent people worldwide.

"It is just fantastic. Many young girls especially, just dream about being a princess when they grow up. And they are learning too how they can grow up to be in charge of a country, if they so wish."

She said it all started when the children read the book ‘The President's Surprise’ and then learnt about Michael D Higgins, his dogs and where he lives. They sent him a birthday card for his 80th and received a thank you from him.

"Then my own daughter Minnie overheard a news clip at home about Joe Biden and rushed to tell the class the next day that there was another president in America so we learned about him," Ms Balfe said.

"As the weeks went by, we learned about the Queen of England and Canada’s Justin Trudeau and a whole conversation was started about girls becoming presidents.

Teacher Eilish Balfe's daughter Minnie with the letter to US President Joe Biden.

"Then we learned about Jacinda Ardern and the children couldn't believe how well she had handled Covid-19 there so they insisted on writing to her."

In a typed reply, Ms Ardern wrote: “Thank you very much for the lovely card and thanks too, Annalise for your drawing of me - I loved it!

“It was so nice to hear from you all - especially all the way from Ireland - and I really appreciate your kind words and support. Thanks again for writing, and I hope you are all keeping safe."

Now the children have set their sights on writing to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as well as Vice-President Kamala Harris.

"They want to congratulate Joe Biden on having his own Helicopter and jet - that's very important," Ms Balfe said.