Met Éireann issue sudden thunderstorm warning for entire country

The forecaster says the day will be warm and humid with scattered heavy showers, with the possibility of lightning and localised flooding. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 10:47
Greg Murphy

Met Éireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for the entire country for the next 24 hours.

The status yellow alert came into effect at 9am and will be valid right through until 12pm on Thursday.

The forecaster says the day will be warm and humid with scattered heavy showers, with the possibility of lightning and localised flooding.

"There'll be long dry periods between the showers with sunny spells developing at times," says Met Éireann.

"Top temperatures of 20C to 24C in light to moderate east or southeast breezes."

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued in Northern Ireland for Thursday by the UK Met Office.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.

The warning will be valid from 10am until 8pm on Thursday.

Thursday 

"There'll be fairly widespread showers on Thursday, merging to give longer spells of rain at times. Further heavy downpours along with isolated thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding. Dry periods between the showers with some hazy sunshine in places. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with mostly light breezes but a fresh northerly breeze will develop along Atlantic coasts later."

Friday 

"A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy across eastern counties later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 or 22 degrees Celsius, warmest in the east, with light northwest winds. Showers will become fewer overnight with long clear spells developing. A little cooler than previous nights with overnight lows of 9 to 14 degrees Celsius, in light to moderate west to northwest breezes."

Saturday 

"Feeling fresher with a mix of sunny spells and just well-scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius, in a light northwest breeze."

Sunday 

"Beginning cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. Sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with just well-scattered showers and mostly sunny conditions to end the day. Feeling autumnal, in light northerly breezes, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius."

