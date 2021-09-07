Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Kildare 

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 45-year-old man from Co Kildare.
Tomasz Koczorowski has been missing from Newbridge since Monday afternoon.
He is described as being 5"4' in height, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.
Mr Koczorowski was last seen on Athgarvan Road at around 3pm, wearing blue denim jeans, a black Nike jumper, grey runners, and carrying a blue backpack.
Gardaí have said they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.