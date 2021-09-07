From direct provision to frontline worker to Miss Ireland: Pamela Uba is a role model for all

Pamela Uba was crowned Miss Galway in March 2020. Three days later, Ireland went into lockdown and she spent her reign working on the frontlines at Galway University Hospital.

A medical scientist, she has worked in the clinical chemistry lab at the hospital for four years.

While working in the lab during the pandemic, Pamela also completed her masters in clinical chemistry at Trinity College Dublin.

The determination and drive she has shown in the past year are just two of the many attributes that helped her to land the title of Miss Ireland 2021.

Described as eloquent, gentle and kind, and a tower of strength, the Miss Ireland team is predicting a bright future for the 25-year-old.

At an outdoor ceremony at Lakeside Manor, Co Cavan, Pamela was crowned by former Miss Irelands Lauren McDonagh, Aoife O'Sullivan and Rebecca Maguire.

Making history as the first ever black Miss Ireland, Pamela wiped away tears of joy as the crown was placed on her head.

She grew up in direct provision after her family moved to Ireland from South Africa when she was eight years old.

As she looks forward to competing in Miss World later this year, Pamela hopes to embody a more diverse Ireland on the world stage.

This year, the Miss Ireland Franchise partnered with Variety Ireland, a children's charity which helps those who are sick, disadvantaged or living with special needs.

The Trinity graduate believes that education is a superpower and is something she wants to communicate to children.

Earlier this year, she raised over €2,000 as part of Variety Ireland's 'Beauty with a Purpose' campaign. The money she raised will be used for educational equipment for children living in direct provision.

The newly crowned Miss Ireland praised the charity for its transparency and for "helping kids no matter their ability or who they are".