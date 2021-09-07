'Unfair dismissal' of worker who posted YouTube video with 'n' word in office chat 

A data centre worker who was dismissed after posting a YouTube video containing the ’n’ word has been awarded €6,500 for his unfair dismissal.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator John Harraghy has ordered Equinix (Ireland) Enterprises Limited to pay Jevgeni Rykov €6,500 compensation.

In his findings, Mr Harraghy stated that while it was not unreasonable for Equinix to dismiss Mr Rykov, “I find that the process followed in reaching that decision was flawed and unfair”.

Mr Harraghy found that Mr Rykov contributed substantially to his dismissal by posting the YouTube video on a Microsoft Teams platform group at work in June 2020.

Mr Harraghy stated that the €6,500 quantum reflects Mr Rykov’s contribution to the dismissal.

Mr Rykov’s boss set up the informal MS Teams group during the pandemic to encourage team members “to have some fun” and named the group 'SuperHappyFunTimes' for around 15 colleagues.

Mr Harraghy stated that from evidence in the case it is clear that the video "had contained components which could be deemed to be racist in nature and offensive”.

The only black team colleague of Mr Rykov told the WRC that he found the video “offensive” and that it made him “uncomfortable”.

He said that the “wording, images and stereotypes used in the video were offensive”.

He told the WRC that he was the only person from his community working in that professional environment and he felt the video was “unacceptable”.

Employed as a technician since June 2017 with Equinix, Mr Rykov, who had no previous disciplinary record, was dismissed for gross misconduct on June 19, 2020, following his posting of "racially offensive contents" on the MS Teams platform 15 days earlier on June.

Mr Rykov’s team lead saw the video on the 'SuperHappyFunTimes' group and asked that Mr Rykov remove the content and this was done.

Mr Rykov was suspended pending an investigation and the company HR manager viewed the content and told the WRC that it was her view that it “was racially motivated, derogatory to different nationals and particularly derogatory to black communities”.

The data centre manager told the WRC that he also viewed the video and it referred to ethnic minorities and used the “n” word repeatedly.

He stated that the video was quite extreme, and it was the worst he had seen on any platform.

He described it as “heavy watching” and, as a manager, it was offensive and particularly at a sensitive time for the black community.

Mr Rykov stated that the video in question was taken from YouTube and has been available online, without restriction, since 2013.

He said the video had over 6.5m views and was made by an Israeli-American comedian and parodist.

At the company investigation meeting, Mr Rykov made it clear that he viewed this video as a joke.

At a disciplinary meeting, Mr Rykov said he did not realise that people could be offended by this video and that is why he posted it. He still did not see it as racist but accepted that others might find it racist and acknowledged that he failed to see that.

It was submitted on behalf of Mr Rykov that the sanction of dismissal was “disproportionate”.

The lawyers said the video was shared on the MS Teams platform for less than 20 minutes and could only have been viewed by a maximum of five people.

They also argued that there was no appeal process and what took place was a flawed process in which Mr Rykov was not heard and there was a paper review rather than a hearing.

A Lithuanian national, Mr Rykov explained that because he comes from a different society “this video for him was only a joke”.

He said he did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings, considered it funny and wanted to share it.

Mr Rykov said he wanted to stay working for Equinix and it was the best job he ever had.