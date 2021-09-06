EMA evaluates Pfizer application for use of vaccine as booster

The European Medicines Agency (AMA) is evaluating an application from Pfizer to use its vaccine as a booster for anyone over 16.

In Ireland, only immunocompromised people, including children, are in line for a third vaccine shot, following advice given to Government last week.

The EMA said that Pfizer has applied for approval to use a third dose of the vaccine as a booster “to be given six months after the second dose in people aged 16 years and older".

It will assess data including results from an ongoing clinical trial with around 300 adults. These people, all with healthy immune systems, received a booster dose approximately six months after the second dose, the EMA said. A decision is expected in the new few weeks.

EMA: 'Most people don't need booster shot'

However, the EMA also repeated advice given last week, stating a vaccine booster in healthy people is not considered to be urgent.

Separately, the EMA is also evaluating evidence on whether immunocompromised people who received two doses of mRNA vaccines from either Pfizer or Moderna have a medical need for a third shot.

It said: “People with severely weakened immune systems who do not achieve an adequate level of protection from their standard primary vaccination may need an ‘additional’ dose as part of their primary vaccination.”

The EMA also stressed that, while it offers advice, it is up to each country’s health authorities to assess their local situation and prepare accordingly.

3.2m people now fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, the Irish vaccine rollout continues at pace. Up to Sunday, over 6.9m doses had been given and there are now 3.2m fully vaccinated people.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said 9,500 people attended walk-in vaccination centres over the weekend.

“Positively, over 50% of these were in the 12 to 15 age groups,” he said.