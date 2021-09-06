Enforcer dealing with white collar-crime had to wait year for additional detectives

The corporate enforcer was forced to wait almost a year for the allocation of half a dozen detectives despite repeated requests to An Garda Síochána.

Internal emails detail how ODCE director Ian Drennan grew frustrated as he tried to temporarily add manpower in his office, at one stage saying the gardaí had “clearly no intention” of transferring the officers in the foreseeable future.

In July last year, Mr Drennan first wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris seeking the six new detectives, copying his letter to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister of State Robert Troy.

“As you are aware,” he wrote, “there has, in recent years, been a considerable focus on strengthening Ireland’s capacity to tackle so-called ‘white-collar crime’. In that context, I would hope that you would look favourably upon this request.”

On October 12, he wrote again about the six detectives after having received only an acknowledgement of the original letter.

“A response would be appreciated,” he wrote.

Two weeks later, Mr Drennan wrote again to the Garda Commissioner — this time about the likely transfer of one of the ODCE’s existing detective inspectors from his office due to promotion.

Long term vacancies

Mr Drennan said that “significant delays” had been experienced in these circumstances in the past with a vacancy in the role at one stage lasting for more than a year.

He said he would like to have a successor with no “gap period” and again asked for an update on his other request for six extra detectives.

"On a separate matter, as a response to my letter of 30 July has now been outstanding for almost three months, an early response to same would be appreciated,” said the letter.

In early November, gardaí formally responded to say they did not have the capacity in their Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) to agree to the request.

However, they said a decision had been made to recruit six new positions for the GNECB and that when appointed, they would be allocated to the ODCE.

They also said the position of detective inspector could be filled immediately through the temporary transfer of a named officer for three months.

In response, Ian Drennan said while he welcomed the transfer of a detective inspector, he would like a “greater degree of clarity” about a permanent replacement.

On the request for six detectives, he wrote:

Given that no timelines have been provided, I would request a greater degree of clarity as to when deployment is expected in order that this office can plan accordingly.

In mid-December, the corporate enforcer wrote again to say he understood the competition for new garda members of the GNECB had taken place and asked for them to be allocated in early January.

The matter appeared to have been resolved as gardaí responded to say the new staff would be in place by around February.

However, by the time February began, Mr Drennan was once again writing to gardaí for an update.

“As it is now 4 February, and I have received no further communication in the interim, I would be grateful for a deployment date please,” he said in a letter.

Records redacted

Gardaí responded a week later to say the transfer could not now take place, though the reasons why have been redacted from the records.

As the ODCE Director Ian Drennan grew frustrated, he updated colleagues in the Department of Enterprise about what had happened.

In an email to a senior official, Mr Drennan said:

There is clearly no intention for the foreseeable future to deploy the additional members of An Garda Síochána that I was previously advised had been approved.

“This correspondence [from gardaí] further begs the question as to whether, had I not written again on February 4 seeking a deployment date, we would have been advised of this decision.”

Although the records released by the ODCE are heavily redacted, the next development came in June when Mr Drennan was updated by colleagues in the Department of Enterprise.

That letter said that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had been directly in touch with the Minister for Justice about garda resourcing for the corporate enforcer.

It said the first allocation of two detectives to the ODCE had taken place in April, to be followed by two more in June, with the final two arriving at a later date.

In response, Mr Drennan said the appointments were temporary and did not address the need for permanent additional investigative staff.

He wrote: “For clarity, to date and notwithstanding that the requested temporary increase issued in July 2020, four of the requested officers have been allocated, with the latter two only having been allocated in recent days, ie, eleven months later.”

A spokesman for the ODCE said: “Engagement between State bodies on the issue of resources can be complex and, in that context, robust exchanges are not something to which undue significance should be attached.

“For his part, the Director is resolute in his commitment to ensuring that the Government’s vision for the Corporate Enforcement Authority [CEA — the new identity for the ODCE] is realised.

"The [Garda] Commissioner’s support for the secondment of additional garda resources to the CEA evidences that An Garda Síochána is similarly committed.”