Pat Hume was source of calm during chaotic times, mourners told

A son of Pat Hume, the widow of former SDLP leader and Nobel peace prize winner John, has paid tribute to her warmth, kindness and wisdom at her funeral.

Mrs Hume, a mother-of-five from Derry, died at home after a short illness on Thursday, surrounded by family.

The death of 83-year-old Mrs Hume, a former teacher, came just over a year after that of her politician husband.

Irish President Michael D Higgins was among mourners gathered for requiem mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry.

John and Pat Hume

Also in attendance was former Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble, who jointly won the Nobel prize with Mr Hume for their efforts to strike Northern Ireland’s historic 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Numbers inside the cathedral, where the funeral of Mr Hume took place last year, were limited due to coronavirus restrictions.

In an address to mourners, Mrs Hume’s son Aidan said: “Dad would often say that he was a parcel and mum delivered him.

“But that only tells a very small part of the story. Mum was at his right hand throughout his entire life – his best friend, his closest confidant, his loving wife, his trusted adviser, his political antenna.

Flowers at the funeral of Pat Hume

“I don’t think dad would mind me saying this, she was definitely the more glamorous side of the partnership. And that’s even before we consider the endless backscratching, moderating his chocolate intake and putting up with him having his dessert while she was still eating her main course.

“For us, she was the calm at the centre of chaotic times, able to impart a sense of safety and love which sustained us when the world around us was full of uncertainties. No matter how crazy or how difficult the situation, she was simply unflappable.”

Michael D. Higgins, the President of Ireland, during the funeral

Mr Hume told mourners of his mother’s love of teaching and passion for the Irish language.

He spoke of her infectious laugh and love of people.

“Mum always focused on the positives, always smiling, always happy, deeply spiritual and had an incredible faith,” he said.

John Junior, Mo, Therese, Aidan and Aine during the funeral of their mother Pat Hume

Mr Hume added: “Human connection was fundamental to mum’s existence. She was a people person. She treated everyone she met with the same respect and the same remarkable grace, no matter where they were from or whatever their station in life.

“She had an incredible ability to establish a special connection with everyone she met and to find a way to brighten up the lives of all of those around her.”

A number of Mrs Hume’s grandchildren read prayers during the service.

Former Stormont first minister Lord David Trimble during the funeral

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown paid tribute to Mrs Hume in his opening remarks.

“The great people of the world are not those who are famous for being famous but those who help others dream that great things are possible,” he said.

Ahead of the funeral, current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said the people of Derry were united in grief for Mrs Hume.

“It’s a sad day. It’s a sad day for the Hume family above everybody else,” he said.

Michael D. Higgins, the President of Ireland, during the funeral

“I think the people of Derry are united in their grief today but we’re also very thankful for the life that Pat had and everything that she gave to us and for us.

“She gave an awful lot for the people of this city and for the people of Ireland, sacrificed so much but was committed to the very end to the peace process and changing our society, to lifting people out of poverty and creating a more just Ireland, and we’re very grateful for everything she did for us.”