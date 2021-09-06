Covid-19: Ireland takes next step in easing of restrictions

Ireland will continue with a major easing of Covid-19 restrictions today, with live music returning and larger crowds allowed at indoor venues.

The Irish Government confirmed last week that it would be embarking on a phased easing of Covid-19 restrictions, which will eventually see the removal of the vast majority of public health regulations by the end of October.

The numbers permitted to attend outdoor sports events increases from today, while restrictions on indoor venues will be eased, with larger crowds permitted.

Indoor venues will be able to use up to 60% of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed.

For outdoor events, 75% of capacity will be available for vaccinated individuals.

All religious ceremonies will be allowed to proceed with 50% of venue capacity regardless of the immunity status of those in attendance.

Live music at weddings is also set to return from Monday, with the number of attendees fixed at 100.

Musician Neil Casey says his band - Jaker & Co - has almost filled up its diary until Christmas.

"At the moment we're definitely already seeing the benefit of it," Mr Casey said.

"Even my phone I don't think it rang as many times in the year as it did in the last week.

"It's a really good time for the industry. If it just stays this way and we can stay cautious... we can be all happy."

Mr Casey added: "From now, I think until Christmas I think we'll have three or four per week so we're really getting back there now."

Masses were previously capped at 50 people until now, or in pods of 50 in bigger churches.

Confirmations and communions are also allowed to resume from today.

Fr Charlie McDonnell, the administrator of Westport Parish in Co Mayo, says the changes today will be very significant as churches return to half-capacity.

"In Westport church, the capacity is 1,146, so 50% of that is 573," Fr McDonnell said.

"That basically means like ... weekdays, we'd be well below that capacity so on Sundays as well with three masses, we'll probably just be coming close to that capacity.

"It gives people the opportunity who want to go to mass to come."

Fr McDonnell added that he is delighted, particularly for families, that communions and confirmations are now able to be held.

"I think that's a relief for families in particular because it's very difficult I suppose with children to be telling them it's on, it's off its back on, its back off again.

"So hopefully as I say now from this month we're in a position to start."

Politicians and health officials are banking on the country’s high rates of vaccine take-up as the relaxing of restrictions continues.

On Sunday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that more than 89% of Ireland’s adult population is now fully vaccinated.

On Twitter, he said that this week will see 90% of adults fully vaccinated.

“The vaccination programme continues successfully,” he said.

Another 1,180 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday.

As of 8am on Sunday, there were 362 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 59 in intensive care.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Saturday that Ireland should “take some heart” from early indications that rates of Covid-19 in Ireland may be declining.