Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 21-year-old 

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 21-year-old 

Jamie Maguire is described as being 5ft 8ins in height, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 19:47
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 21-year-old who is missing from the Dublin area since last Wednesday.

Jamie Maguire is described as 5ft 8ins in height, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Jamie was last wearing.

Gardaí and Jamie’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Tributes paid after Cork broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing dies aged 88

More in this section

Investigation launched after 500 young fish killed in Mayo river  Investigation launched after 500 young fish killed in Mayo river 
FRANCE-BANKING-CASH-ATM Government considering social welfare rate increases in upcoming budget
Garda Garda investigation under way following discovery of man's body in Letterkenny 
missing people
PSNI stock

Police appeal for witnesses to sectarian attack in Belfast

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices