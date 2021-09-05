Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 21-year-old 

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 21-year-old who is missing from the Dublin area since last Wednesday.
Jamie Maguire is described as 5ft 8ins in height, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Jamie was last wearing.
Gardaí and Jamie’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.